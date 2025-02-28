Compass Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,447 Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

Compass Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBND. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 844.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,274,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,869 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $810,000.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JBND opened at $53.34 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $55.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.24.

About JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

