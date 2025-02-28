Compass Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 101,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 55,966 shares during the last quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,700,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,012 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 445,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Finally, Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,849,000.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFLV opened at $30.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.