Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock Price Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $21.10. 40,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 189,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CODI shares. B. Riley raised shares of Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Diversified currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 8.8 %

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,250,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 156,074 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 115.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

