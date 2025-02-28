Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Posts Earnings Results

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ELPC traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. 911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,811. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia
