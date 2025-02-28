Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Posts Earnings Results

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ELPC traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. 911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,811. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.