Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.60.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $357.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.92 and a fifty-two week high of $553.09. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

