Comedian (BAN) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Comedian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Comedian has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. Comedian has a total market capitalization of $56.70 million and $43.40 million worth of Comedian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80,155.95 or 0.99323515 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $79,636.47 or 0.98679811 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Comedian launched on October 24th, 2024. Comedian’s total supply is 999,961,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,596,809 tokens. Comedian’s official Twitter account is @ban_comedian. The official website for Comedian is banart.art/pc/index.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Comedian (BAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Comedian has a current supply of 999,961,859. The last known price of Comedian is 0.06042885 USD and is down -11.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $42,807,464.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://banart.art/pc/index.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comedian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Comedian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Comedian using one of the exchanges listed above.

