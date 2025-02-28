Colin Copp Acquires 4,980 Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Stock

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Colin Copp acquired 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.12 per share, with a total value of C$100,197.60.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

CHR stock traded up C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,680. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.93 and a 52 week high of C$24.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$546.47 million, a P/E ratio of -33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised Chorus Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.75.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.