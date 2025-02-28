Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Paul Grewal Sells 10,978 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $2,326,567.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,656,524.09. The trade was a 11.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $2,566,900.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.71, for a total value of $3,057,100.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $208.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $349.75.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $282.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.56.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

