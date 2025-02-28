Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,562 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,893,879 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,665,000 after buying an additional 3,110,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,382,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after buying an additional 1,236,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,751,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after buying an additional 121,389 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,316,786 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after buying an additional 391,109 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 3,200,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,869,000 after buying an additional 116,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Glj Research cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

