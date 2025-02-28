Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,638 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,629 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 97.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $281.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.61. The firm has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

