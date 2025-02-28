Chinese Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 27th

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Mettler-Toledo International, Diageo, UP Fintech, Gaotu Techedu, and USANA Health Sciences are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares issued by companies operating primarily within China, representing partial ownership in these firms. They are traded on exchanges like the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and their performance is influenced by both domestic economic factors and global market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of DUOL traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $391.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 214.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.77. Duolingo has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $441.77.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.71. 718,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,663. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.66.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $28.69 on Thursday, hitting $1,260.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,760. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,142.91 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,289.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,331.49.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.41. 372,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,563. Diageo has a twelve month low of $105.72 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.22.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

NASDAQ TIGR traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.57. 2,667,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,935,412. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Gaotu Techedu (GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.47. 4,453,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,546. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $899.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.06. Gaotu Techedu has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Shares of USNA traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 121,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $50.32.

