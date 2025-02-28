Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

CHKR stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

