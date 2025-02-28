Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 24.950-25.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 24.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Chemed Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $13.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $599.92. The stock had a trading volume of 18,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,964. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.27. Chemed has a one year low of $512.12 and a one year high of $654.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 10.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins bought 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,721. This trade represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

