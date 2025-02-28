Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 445 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,559,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779,162 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 3,468,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,801,000 after buying an additional 2,480,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,742,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,341,000 after buying an additional 2,168,379 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,600,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 27,142,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.