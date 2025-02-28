Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FXY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 109.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.13 million, a PE ratio of -111.06 and a beta of 0.10. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.