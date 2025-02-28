Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 672 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,691,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,867,000 after purchasing an additional 271,381 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 90,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 262,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR opened at $82.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.77. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

