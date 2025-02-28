Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLF. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2,747.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLF. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SLF opened at $54.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.5876 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Stories

