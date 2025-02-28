Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 438.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,613.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 153,309 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 25.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OHI opened at $36.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 172.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OHI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

