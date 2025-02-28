Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Humana by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth about $31,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of HUM opened at $261.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $406.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

