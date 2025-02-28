Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 2,039 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.67. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $113.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.