Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 337 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 601.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Shares of D opened at $56.60 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

