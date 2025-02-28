Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54), RTT News reports. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Chart Industries updated its FY25 guidance to $12.00-13.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 12.000-13.000 EPS.

Chart Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $4.64 on Friday, hitting $186.89. The company had a trading volume of 693,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,089. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

