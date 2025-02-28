Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Robert W. Baird

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centuri has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Centuri stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Centuri has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Centuri by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,226,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,639 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Centuri by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,515,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 610,138 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centuri during the 4th quarter worth about $2,609,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centuri by 44.8% in the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 430,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Centuri by 37.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares during the period.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

