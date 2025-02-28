Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $6.16 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,154.62. This trade represents a 29.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEU. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 37,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,300.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 235,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after buying an additional 218,364 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,703,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 941.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 72,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

