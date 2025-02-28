CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 2,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 7,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

CCA Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.82.

CCA Industries Company Profile

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

