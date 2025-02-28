CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.58% of CBRE Group worth $232,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 85.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,244 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,978,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,645,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,320,000 after buying an additional 993,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,433,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,204,000 after buying an additional 692,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 716,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,015,000 after acquiring an additional 336,359 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CBRE stock opened at $139.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $147.75. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

