CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,RTT News reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CBZ opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $90.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in CBIZ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CBIZ by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

