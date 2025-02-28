Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $23.51 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.