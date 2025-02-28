Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CCIF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.65. 241,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,537. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14.

Insider Activity

Carlyle Credit Income Fund ( NYSE:CCIF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million.

In other Carlyle Credit Income Fund news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe purchased 18,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $144,993.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,471.16. This trade represents a 147.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

