Carlyle Credit Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CCIF)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:CCIF opened at $7.65 on Friday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Carlyle Credit Income Fund news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe purchased 18,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $144,993.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,471.16. The trade was a 147.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
