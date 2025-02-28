Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.92 and traded as low as $13.00. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 2,864 shares traded.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92.

Caribbean Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Caribbean Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.75%.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 436 miles of land-based high voltage transmission and distribution lines and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.

