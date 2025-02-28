CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.46, Zacks reports. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The firm had revenue of $86.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million.

CareDx Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CDNA traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $21.19. 148,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,200. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.87. CareDx has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $34.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

