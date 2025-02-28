Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Update

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the January 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 876,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Capstone Companies Stock Down 17.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CAPC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.07. Capstone Companies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08.

Get Capstone Companies alerts:

Capstone Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products to simplify daily living through technology. The company offers Connected Chef, a purpose-built kitchen appliance tablet with an integrated platform for cooking accessories, such as cutting board, as well as Smart Mirrors.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.