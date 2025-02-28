Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SUPN opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.90. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at $307,444.95. The trade was a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $376,236.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,915.30. The trade was a 48.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,104 shares of company stock worth $440,263 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 540,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after buying an additional 38,202 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,932,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,246,000 after buying an additional 33,710 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

