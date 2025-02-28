Cannabis Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 25th

Femto Technologies, Tilray, and Indivior are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, distribution, research, or sale of cannabis and related products. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the rapidly evolving legal cannabis industry, although the market can be volatile due to shifting regulatory environments and other industry-specific risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Femto Technologies (FMTO)

NASDAQ:FMTO traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,808,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,536. Femto Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $694.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FMTO

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of TLRY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,569,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,492,152. The company has a market capitalization of $748.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. Tilray has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

NASDAQ:INDV traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 806,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.73. Indivior has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $23.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INDV

Further Reading