Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 490

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 545 ($6.87) to GBX 490 ($6.18) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BME has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 660.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a 358.00 price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a 475.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.56) to GBX 565 ($7.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 349 ($4.40) to GBX 320 ($4.03) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 546.83 ($6.89).

BME opened at GBX 280.80 ($3.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.06. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 254.60 ($3.21) and a one year high of GBX 561.80 ($7.08). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 326.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 377.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In other news, insider Oliver Tant purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £21,375 ($26,941.01). Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

