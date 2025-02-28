Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $114.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAMT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,670,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,743,000 after purchasing an additional 154,548 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,566,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,521,000 after acquiring an additional 705,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,192,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,341,000 after purchasing an additional 903,126 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Camtek by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,135,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,711,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Camtek by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 983,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,028,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $74.80 on Friday. Camtek has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $140.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average of $83.53.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

