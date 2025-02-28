Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,172,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,597,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

