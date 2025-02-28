Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Holdings Trimmed by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,373 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Caesars Entertainment worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.