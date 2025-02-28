Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $93.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.29. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $56.90 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

