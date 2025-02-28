C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on C3.ai from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AI

C3.ai Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. Equities research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 11,339 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $476,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,742. The trade was a 93.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim H. Snabe sold 499,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $21,512,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $430,500. This trade represents a 98.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,643,311 shares of company stock valued at $59,736,620. Insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.