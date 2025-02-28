BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $103.38 and last traded at $102.55, with a volume of 494703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.16.

BYD Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.29.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

