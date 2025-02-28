Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.00. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 2,310,096 shares changing hands.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $772.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 42.68% and a negative net margin of 129.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Steve Cashman sold 164,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $502,081.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,835,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,918.26. This trade represents a 8.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 30,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $92,216.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,669,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,158.98. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 87.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 27,790.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 25,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Further Reading

