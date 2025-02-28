Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLYGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.00. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 2,310,096 shares changing hands.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $772.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 42.68% and a negative net margin of 129.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Steve Cashman sold 164,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $502,081.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,835,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,918.26. This trade represents a 8.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 30,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $92,216.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,669,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,158.98. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 87.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 27,790.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 25,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

