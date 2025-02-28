Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Down 84.6% in February

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Butler National Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BUKS opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. Butler National has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $124.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Butler National alerts:

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 15.32%.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.