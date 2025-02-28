Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and traded as low as $20.91. Bunzl shares last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 38,538 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BZLFY. Citigroup upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Bunzl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Bunzl Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

