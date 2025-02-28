Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bumble from $8.00 to $6.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Bumble from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Bumble alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bumble

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bumble Stock Down 3.4 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 231,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 48,207 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, RPD Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,940,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMBL stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.