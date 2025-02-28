BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading 40% Higher – Still a Buy?

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) traded up 40% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 175,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 114,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Trading Up 20.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 26.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

About BTU Metals

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

