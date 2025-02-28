Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,916,000 after acquiring an additional 177,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,138,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,762,000 after acquiring an additional 28,967 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 321,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,499,000 after acquiring an additional 61,430 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total value of $82,657.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,159.50. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price target (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas cut Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $209.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $196.83 and a 1 year high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

