Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 196.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.46.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $129.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $116.84 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.37.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.30%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

