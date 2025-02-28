Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Invests $583,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $471,629,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,483 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in AutoZone by 542.8% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,753 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,211,000 after purchasing an additional 42,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,127,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,429.84.

AZO opened at $3,448.29 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,728.97 and a 1-year high of $3,484.42. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,332.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,214.44.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $32.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

